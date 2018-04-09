Florida hen loves sand and surf on the beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - It's true that everyone needs a little Florida beach time, even if you cluck and work on a farm.

A hen named Sammi the Chicken is making, uh... waves... for her travels throughout the Sunshine State, which are posted onto her own Instagram.

One of Sammi's latest videos shows her enjoying the sun, surf and sand on Jacksonville Beach.

WJXT reports Sammi lives in Destin, but makes the trip to the shore every weekend.

Sammi's owner, Dave Cox, took up the chicken as a pet after the death of his dog. The hen walks on a leash and goes everywhere with Cox.

"I never knew that having a pet chicken as a companion would create the amount of attention and intrigue that it has," Cox told the television station.

