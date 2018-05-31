Florida man caught masturbating tells police he's Captain Kirk from 'Star Trek'

James Bundrick, 56, told police he was "James Tiberius Kirk" -- the character portrayed by William Shatner in "Star Trek" -- after he was caught masturbating at a Florida bus stop.

Police said officers received a report of a man masturbating at a bus stop in Clearwater, according to WFLA-TV in Tampa. When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a bench touching himself under his shorts.

The arret report said it was "obvious" the man was masturbating.

When officers asked him what he was doing, the man claimed to be scratching himself.

According to the report, the man told police his name was James Tiberius Kirk -- which happens to be the name of Shatner's character on the popular "Star Trek" television series and subsequent movies.

It turned out the man was neither an admiral with Starfleet nor the captain of the USS Enterprise, but James Bundrick.

The 56-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges of disorderly conduct and providing a false name to law enforcement.

