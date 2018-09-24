Florida man tries to start naked fight club at Chick-Fil-A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he challenged others to fight and to stare at his genitals outside a Chick-Fil-A restaurant.

Cory Michael Hatzl, 30, was naked when he was spotted early Monday morning in the parking lot of the fast food chicken location, WJXT reports.

One woman said her boyfriend called and said he was being chased by a man while riding his bike, challenging him to fight.

According to the woman, Hatzl stripped naked and yelled at those passing by to stare at his private parts.

“I observed multiple vehicles drive by while (the man) was nude and yelling ‘look at my (expletive),” a deputy noted in the report.

Hatzl was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting officers without violence.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.