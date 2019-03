LACOOCHEE, Fla - Let this story serve as a warning to men who aren't nice to their Florida girlfriends.

A Florida woman called 911 six times over four hours to report that her boyfriend was not being nice to her.

Mary Ann Parrish, 40, was arrested on Monday afternoon by Pasco County deputies after the unnecessary emergency calls.

Parrish was charged with calling 911 "for purposes other than emergency communication," according to WFLA.

