Florida woman runs naked through park to get away from giant spider

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida woman ran naked through a public park Sunday because she believed that a giant spider was on her and she was trying to get away from it, police said.

Danielle Teeples, 40, faces a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

According to a St. Petersburg police report, Teeples was "acting erratically and rubbing her hair and breasts" as she ran through Bartlett Park, causing vehicles to slow down and honk at her as they passed by.

Police said Teeples initially refused to get dressed and said she had recently used crack cocaine, spice and crystal meth.

"She stated she believed a giant spider was on her so she took her clothes off to get away from it," the report said.

Teeples remained in jail Tuesday morning.

