Fowl-mouthed bird tells firefighter to 'F___ off' during rescue

LONDON - A foul , excuse us, a fowl-mouthed macaw repaid the heroism of the firefighter sent to rescue her by telling him to have intercourse with himself, but in a more colorful way.

TimesNowNews.com reports Jessie the blue-and-gold macaw had been stranded on the roof of a London building for three days when the firefighter climbed up to bring her down. An emergency call was made as fears grew that Jessie may have been injured.

But when the first responder arrived after risking his life for the parrot, Jessie told him to "F___ off."

Nice. Real nice, bird!

Jessie's owner had prepared the firefighter for her potty-mouth and told the man to respond with "I love you," but the macaw kept spewing the same swear word.

To add insult to, well... insult, after a few minutes with her would-be rescuer, Jessie flew off and landed on another roof.

The darn bird wasn't injured at all.

