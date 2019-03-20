Gucci selling 'dirty,' 'worn out' sneakers for $870

MIAMI - Who knew sneakers could sell for more after they were already worn?

People will start diving into their closests after hearing Gucci is selling tennis shoes that appear worn out and distressed for $870.

Gulp!

That's right, the Italian fashion designers are pretty much selling new "dirty" sneakers for almost a grand.

According to the company's website, the shoe is "influenced by classic trainers from the '70s, the Screener sneakers—named for the defensive sports move—feature the Web stripe on the side and vintage Gucci logo, treated for an allover distressed effect."

So head out to a local garage sale this weekend, you may find those $1 sneakers on the shelf are really worth... well, they're probably only worth $1.

