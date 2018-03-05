Gunfire breaks out during fight over toilet paper

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - Gunfire broke out inside a store after two men got into an argument over, of all things... toilet paper.

Security footage taken inside a Dollar General in Caruthersville, Mo. shows the two men fighting Friday, according to KFVS.

One of the men, identified as Travis Lee, points his fingers in the shape of a gun at the other.

When the men left the store, Lee started firing a real gun. No injuries were reported, but police are still trying to locate Lee.

It is not known what started the fight over the toilet paper.

"A lot of people's lives were put in jeopardy," Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said. "We want this guy off the streets. The safety of all the citizens is the top concern of the Caruthersville Police Department."

