Guy with TV on head leaves old TVs on front porches of homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - You know, they say if you live long enough you're bound to see everything. This guy proves the point.

Security cameras in a Virginia neighborhood caught a guy wearing a television on his head... yes, that's correct... leaving TVs on the front porches of multiple homes.

Just like Santa Claus, except this is the worst kind of Santa Claus because the TVs he leaves behind are old.

WPVI reports the dropoffs occurred early Sunday morning at more than 50 homes!

County workers spent Sunday morning picking up the old television sets and disposing of them. Police believe it's only a prank and no one in the neighborhood is in any danger.

"It's summer, and people are getting ready to go back to school. Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humor in our lives," said homeowner Jim Brooksbank.

