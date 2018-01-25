Highway cash grab after truck accident spills lottery earnings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. - Finally, there's a highway that gives money back to drivers instead of taking it from their wallets.

Interstate 74 in eastern Illinois proved to be a dream come true for commuters after a truck carrying cash from video gambling machines was involved in an accident, sending money flying across the highway.

WCIA reports police were forced to shut down the road to clean up the money mess.

One of the truck's drivers was injured in the accident.

