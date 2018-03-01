Inflatable raft crashes through roof of northeast Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities were called to a home in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon after an inflatable raft crashed through its roof.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopter was traveling to a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Opa Locka when a life raft fell from the aircraft and landed on the home in the 14800 block of Northeast 10th Court, the Canadian military said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s Directorate of Flight Safety is investigating the incident.

Witnesses said a woman who lives at the home was lying in her bed when the raft came crashing through the roof, causing her ceiling fan to "explode."

The Canadian Air Force said it would provide accommodations and support to the woman.

"As soon as I get in, I heard the impact -- boom -- big impact, and I heard her screaming," a witness told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon.

Morejon said military personnel were at the home.

As for the victim, she was not seriously injured but she iced her shoulder after the incident.

"Fortunately, the occupant narrowly escaped disaster and suffered minor injuries," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. W.A. McAllister said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.