Is it a beach or door? Where's Yanni and Laurel when you need them?

MIAMI - Here we go again. Internet fury set to spark in 3... 2... 1...

The latest photo controversy on the launch pad is making some ask whether they're seeing a beach or a door.

The answer, like always, is whatever you want it to be, but there is an answer (see below if the suspense is killing you).

The Mirror reports a woman named Becky was the first to pose the "Beach or Door" question on her Twitter account last week.

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄 pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy — 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018

From there, the question reached levels not seen since the world pondered whether the dress was blue or gold, or whether the voice was saying Yanny or Laurel.

Yes, it's that serious.

Looking at the photo vertically, it looks like a door frame. However, when flipped horizontally, you'd be excused if you thought the pic was a snapshot of a lovely Florida beach... minus the tourists.

Well, SPOILER ALERT: Becky reportedly revealed the answer to friends, and the photo is indeed a door frame.

So there you go.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.