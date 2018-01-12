Jury finds mother guilty of killing 'possessed' daughter with crucifix

OKLAHOMA - Juanita Gomez told detectives her daughter Geneva Gomez was possessed by the devil and had been speaking in tongues in a demonic voice.

To rid Satan from her 33-year-old daughter's body, she forced a crucifix and a medallion down her throat until blood spilled out of her mouth and she stopped fighting, according to police.

Reuters reported Gomez was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for the 2016 crime.

Francisco Merlos told police that when Juanita Gomez let him into the house, she was mumbling about the devil and money. He saw Geneva Gomez's body on the floor.

"She didn't look anything like the woman that he loved," Assistant District Attorney Suzanne Lavenue said during her opening statement in Oklahoma County District Court, according to the Oklahoman. "It scared him almost to death."

Merlos told Reuters he found Geneva Gomez's body spread out as if crucified, and there was a large crucifix on her chest. Juanita Gomez tried to stop him, but he was able to get away and call police.

