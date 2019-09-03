Lottery-winning couple accused of burglary spree

BAY CITY, Mich. - A few years after winning big in the lottery, a married couple is now in jail after being accused of taking part in a burglary spree.

Stephanie Harvell and Mitchell Arnswald won $500,000 in the Michigan Lottery in 2016, but Wednesday they were both charged with single counts of second-degree home invasion, according to MLive.com.

The couple allegedly broke into homes in broad daylight in multiple Michigan counties over the last two months.

Harvell bought her winning lottery scratch-off ticket for $5 at a gas station and instantly found out she had won $500,000. At the time, Harvell said she planned on using the money to buy a house, car and save money for college for her daughters.

