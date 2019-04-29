Male sex organs painted around potholes to gain attention

MIDDLESBROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM - After potholes plagued the city without any remedy from the local goverment, one resident took matters into his or her own hands to make sure they were fixed.

They painted a penis around all of them.

The BBC reported the potholes had been in the city of Middlesbrough for about two years, but hadn't become a problem until about a year ago.

(Courtesy of Teesside Connected)

That's when someone took a paint can last week and highlighted the road issues in a way that couldn't be ignored. Teesside Connected was the first to show the new works of art.

Magically, just days later the potholes were fixed and the problem was solved.

"The power of the willy" said Middlesbrough resident Brad Nicholson.

