Man arrested while wearing ‘Ain't Nothin' Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!' shirt

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Sometimes criminals are not the smartest of people. Case in point, the guy who was arrested while wearing a "Ain't Nothin' Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught" t-shirt.

Folks, the stories write themselves sometimes.

David Rasmussen and his accomplice, David Jolly (who wasn't wearing a silly t-shirt), were caught in the act of stealing an ATV by Oklahoma County deputies.

Rasmussen made a run for it, but was later found in the woods with a rifle pointed at deputies. He was taken into custody without incident, but not before giving officers a fake name.

Both Rasmussen and Jolly have previous criminal records and have been charged with 21 counts for crimes committed in the area.

