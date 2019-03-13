Man chokes driver who wouldn't stop singing Christmas songs

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - While not illegal, singing Christmas songs in March can certainly be annoying to some, you just shouldn't resort to violence to stop someone from making merry.

Clayton Lucas, 25, was arrested on March 7 in Pennsylvania for choking the driver of a minivan he was riding in because the driver wouldn't stop singing Christmas songs.

The driver said he was singing the holiday tunes while transporting Lucas from a halfway house to a treatment class. Lucas reached around his seat and began choking the driver to make him stop, WDIV reports.

After being pulled over by a scene on the side of the road, a state trooper noticed the driver's neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot.

Lucas was charged with aggravated assault.

