Man flushes grandparents' ashes down toilet to spite mother

PITTSBURGH - A man upset with his mother for kicking him out of her house got his revenge by flushing his grandparents' ashes down the toilet.

Thomas Porter Wells of Pittsburgh was arrested and arraigned Monday on two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of criminal mischief.

Wells and his mother, Denise Porter, argued last September over his drinking and drug use inside the home they shared, reports TribLive.

After Porter told Wells to leave the home, he took the ashes of her late mother and father from a memorial in her bedroom and flushed them down the toilet.

Porter also said Wells texted her that he would also flush her ashes down the toilet when she died.

Wells will appear at a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 13.

