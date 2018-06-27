Man in underwear jumps on wing of landed plane at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he jumped onto the wing of a plane on an active taxiway at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said.

The man, identified as Jhryin Jones, allegedly scaled a fence to gain access to the taxiway and then pounded on passenger windows while standing on the wing of the plane, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told ABC News.

The Detla Airlines flight originated in Miami.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Video taken by a passenger on the plane shows the man sprinting across the tarmac in his underwear while holding an article of clothing on his right arm.

