Man named Assman denied personalized license plate with his name

MELVILLE, SASKATCHEWAN - It's like an episode of "Seinfeld," but no one is laughing.

A Canadian man named Dave Assman says his request to put his name on his license plate was rejected because it was an "unacceptable slogan."

Assman told the CBC that his last name has German roots and is actually pronounced OSS-men.

SGI Canada says the request does not follow their guidelines in which they will not approve plates that the public finds "offensive, suggestive or not in good taste."

But Assman, who shares the name with his great-grandfather, is not happy.

"I'm not ashamed of it. There's nothing bad about it." Assman told the CBC.

