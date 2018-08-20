Man refuses to pull over for cops because he had to poop, then poops

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. - A man who refused to pull over for cops because he had to use the bathroom, later defecated in the back of a police cruiser after he was arrested.

Police in Paintsville (Ky.) attempted to apprehend Darrin Gene Blankenship after they received calls that a man was on the side of a road firing a weapon, according to WYMT.

Blakenship was driving when found by police and refused to stop, eventually ending up in the driveway of his home. Officers found a small handgun in his vehicle.

While resisting arrest, Blakenship claimed he did not stop for the officers because he had to go to the bathroom. After he was handcuffed, Blankenship was placed into the back seat of the police cruiser where he relieved himself.

But he wasn't finished.

On the way to the detention center, Blankenship defecated a second time.

Blankenship was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

