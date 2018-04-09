Man stabs woman over 'texture of his steak'

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Penn. - A man who stabbed a woman because of a poorly-cooked steak is on the run.

The whereabouts of Shannon Lynch, 41, are unknown after he disappeared following his actions on Friday night.

Lynch and the woman were eating dinner when the two got into an argument over the steak, according to KDKA.

The police report states Lynch "took offense to the texture of his steak" and then picked up a steak knife and stabbed the woman in the arm.

Lynch left the home and has not been seen since. He will face aggravated assault charges when captured.

