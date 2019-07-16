Mysterious pooper forces community to close pool, cancel carnival

MACOMB, Mich. - A mysterious pooper has forced a homeowners association to close its community pool and cancel its carnival.

The Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association in Michigan posted a notice Friday saying their pool was being closed because "someone has been defecating in the pool."

Even worse, association officials believe the acts are of the intentional variety. They say they will be reviewing attendance logs (no pun intended) and videos to identify potential suspects.

A second pool attendant has been hired to "assist with daily functions" (no pun intended), but due to the cost of additional personnel the association's annual carnival has been canceled.

In the meantime, Buckingham officials say they will not stop in its quest for complete pool cleanliness.

"Rest assured that we are following published guidelines to restore the pool to a safe and sanitary condition."

