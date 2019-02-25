Nail salon with controversial name comes under fire

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A nail salon owner is defending her business's controversial name, even as it comes under fire from the community.

The "Hand Jobs Salon" in Ohio has received complaints from neighbors who feel the name is obscene, reports KABC.

"If you go in and get your nose done, it's called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done, it's a hand job!" said owner Dawn Moon.

Local leaders in Perkins Township are reviewing the name and will decide whether "Hand Jobs Salon" violates zoning restrictions by the end of the week.

"We have no stance on it other than we have to take into consideration the entire feel and community of Perkins Township," said Perkins Township Zoning Director Megan Shurland.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.