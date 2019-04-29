New Crocs come with miniature fanny packs

MIAMI - Just like peanut butter and jelly or Batman and Robin, a new combination is poised to set the world on fire.

For some reason that has yet to be explained, Crocs has devised a new shoe that includes a miniature fanny pack.

Crocs has teamed up with BEAMS to bring you the most non-essential piece of footware ever introduced. And to top it off, they can run up to $53 a pair.

So if you've got a spare key or some cash that need to be stowed away in the stinkiest place possible, Crocs has got some shoes for you.

