Pumpkin Spice Spam arrives just in time for fall, uh, 'flavor'?

MIAMI - Ahhhh, the fall. A time for cooler temperatures, football, family time and... Spam?

What started as a joke back in 2017 has become reality as Pumpkin Spice Spam will hit store shelves on Sept. 23.

The special-edition food(?) will only be available for purchase online at Walmart.com and, naturally, Spam.com.

"True to the brand's roots, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack," a Spam spokesperson told NBC.

Hormel, which inflicts produces Spam, made news a few years ago by posting a hoax Pumpkin Spice Spam on Facebook.

But the joke is now on the public as Pumpkin Spice Spam is now the real deal.

