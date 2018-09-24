Sleep in coffin for 30 hours, earn $300 in creepy contest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you sleep like the dead, might as well try and earn some extra cash while you're dead asleep.

An amusement park is upping its creep game by giving away $300 to people who can sleep inside a closed coffin for 30 hours.

Six Flags St. Louis is holding the contest as part of its annual Fright Fest.

According to contest rules, coffin dwellers will be laid to rest in their new beds from 1 p.m. on October 13 until 7 p.m. the next day.

Entrants can bring a friend to Fright Fest, but once the event ends, the friends hit the road and the sleeping dead must fend for themselves.

Other than for regularly-scheduled bathroom breaks, any contestant who leaves their coffin for any reason will be killed from the contest.

Six coffin dwellers will be chosen and the one that lasts the longest will win the money, season passes to the park and many other dreadfully wonderful prizes, including the coffin.

CLICK HERE if you're dying to register.

