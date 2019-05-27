Slithering snake in Walmart shopping cart causes scare

Northeast Police Department / Facebook

CROSS ROADS, Texas - Where's Samuel L. Jackson when you need him?

A Walmart employee gathering shopping carts from the parking lot in Texas let out a scream when they found a snake curled up inside.

The scream was so shocking, the Northeast Police Department was called to investigate.

Apparently, the critter did not want to be disturbed as it bit the professional snake handler called out to remove it from the lot.

Thankfully, the snake was only a rat snake, which is not venemous.

According to the police, recent heavy rains likely forced the snake out of its natural habitat.

