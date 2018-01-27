Teen reportedly shot during social media stunt gone wrong

Two people point guns at each other in a "No Lackin' Challenge" video.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee said the shooting of 17-year-old boy this week was a social media stunt gone wrong.

According to the Commercial Appeal, Sherman Lackland, 21, told Memphis police that he shot his friend in the head Thursday while they were playing with guns inside a midtown restaurant.

Police said Lackland and his friend were filming a video as part of the "No Lackin Challenge" - a YouTube fad where people pull guns on each other. However, Lackland pulled the trigger and wounded the boy, police said.

Other "No Lackin" videos on YouTube show people trying to take friends by surprise by pointing a gun at them only for the other person pull out a gun in return. No shots are fired in the videos.

Many people have commented on the video, noting the stunt is extremely unsafe and not how people should ever handle a gun.

"Pointing your gun at others is bad gunmanship. It's the first rule of guns, only point at what you're willing to shoot," one wrote.

The name of stunt comes from the term "Lackin," slang meaning unarmed.

Another social media "challenge" that encourages people to eat Tide laundry detergent pods has sickened dozens of teenagers in recent months.

Lackland, 21, faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

