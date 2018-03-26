This guy went to jail after getting his arm stuck in Florida church drop box

Charles Hinckley was arrested after police found him with his arm stuck in the drop box at Trinity Episcopal Church in Vero Beach.

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A man in need of some drug money set out to grab a wad of cash from a Florida church drop box, but it apparently wasn't part of God's plan for him.

Charles Hinckley, 34, called 911 Saturday and told police that he needed help because his arm was stuck in the drop box at Trinity Episcopal Church and was bleeding heavily, Vero Beach police said.

When officers arrived, they found Hinckley with right arm stuck in the church drop box.

As Hinckley's arm was being freed, he told police that he "tried to steal the money for drugs."

Police said Hinckley was a church employee who lived on the property. Police said he admitted to stealing money from the drop box on multiple occasions, as well as other church property.

Hinckley was taken to Indian River County Medical Center for treatment and then booked into jail on a burglary charge.

