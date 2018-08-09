Truck full of Florida lettuce was hiding $1 million in marijuana, troopers say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. - Two South Florida men were arrested Wednesday after Indiana state troopers found almost $100,000 worth of marijuana hidden inside a truck hauling lettuce, authorities said.

Jorge Blanco Diaz, 33, of Miami, and Adan Labanino, 40, of Cutler Bay, face charges of drug dealing.

The troopers said they discovered roughly 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana among the shipment of lettuce during a routine commercial vehicle inspection. The men were en route to Colorado, where marijuana sales are legal, troopers said.

Adan Labanino (left) and Jorge Blanco-Diaz face charges of drug dealing.

