Walmart bans woman who ate half of cake in store, demanded half off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A woman who had the nerve to eat half a cake inside a Walmart, and then demand she get half-off for the rest has been banned from the store.

The Wichita Falls Police Department says the woman went to the bakery of the Walmart on June 25 and began to eat the cake as she walked around the store, WWOR reports.

When the woman went to the register, she said that half her cake was missing and she refused to pay for the missing half.

After a Walmart employee called police, the woman paid for the full cake but was banned from the store.

