Woman bitten by snake lurking inside toilet

BRISBANE - Let this be a warning to look before you go.

An Australian woman originally thought it was a frog that bit her bottom while going to the bathroom in her Brisbane home.

She only wishes it was a frog.

Only after getting up did Helen Richards realize it was a 5-foot python that gave her a jolt on the john.

News.com reports the snake was actually a Carpet python. The snake catcher who swung by to help Richards says she spooked the snake by blocking its exit path after sitting on the toilet.

Pictures show the snake catcher pulling the snake out of the loo. If Richards had flushed the snake back down, it most likely would have surfaced again in the future.

Richards said she didn't turn on the bathroom lights before going about her business, a mistake she says she won't make again.

