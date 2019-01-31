Woman caught masturbating in public, continues in back of police car

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after she was caught masturbating in public, but she didn't stop when the handcuffs were placed on her wrists.

Dovie Nickels, 26, was arrested Tuesday after hotel guests saw a woman across the street "holding a silver object" against her sexual organs, the New York Post reports.

Nickels was also "making moaning noises," according to a hotel worker.

After masturbating out in the open for up to eight minutes, Nickels went to a restaurant across the street and continued the sexual practice.

When police arrived at the restaurant, Nickels stopped masturbating, but police noticed she wasn't wearing any pants.

Nickels continued to pleasure herself even after being arrested and placed in the back of a police car. She was taken to jail and charged with indecent exposure.

