Woman denies owning meth hidden in bizarre location

WEST MONROE, La. - After being stopped by police, a woman denied the drugs found on her were actually hers.

Only one problem. They were found inside her vagina.

Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, was accused of stealing $5,000 from a Louisiana man she had been staying with for about a week. The man said he was showering when Rolland took off with the money.

Rolland confessed to police that she had stolen the cash, but when she was brought to the jail, a body inspection found a "clear plastic bag containing approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine inside Rolland’s vagina,” according to The Smoking Gun.

Saying she was unsure how the drugs got into her genetalia, Rolland emphatically denied the meth was hers.

Nevertheless, Rolland was charged with felony theft and narcotics possession.

