Woman gets $7,000 bill after buying toilet paper on Amazon

ATLANTA - A woman got the shock of her life when she received a bill for more than $7,000 after ordering some toilet paper on Amazon.

Barbara Carroll reached out to WSB-TV in Atlanta after Amazon told her the company couldn't reverse the charges because she made the purchase from a third-party seller.

Carroll told the TV station that she bought three cases of toilet paper for $88.17, but was charged $7,455 for shipping. Carroll works as a building manager and buys cleaning supplies for her job.

Carroll said she shared her story with the station to warn other customers about potential abuse from third-party sellers. She said she would continue to fight the charge.

