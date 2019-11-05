Woman goes blind after tattooing her eyes

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA - A woman who has already spent thousands on tattoos says she went blind after undergoing a procedure to tattoo the whites of her eyes.

Australian Amber Luke, who goes by the nickname the Blue Eyed White Dragon, told The Sun that she went blind for three weeks following the painful 40-minute procedure.

"I can't even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye." Luke told The Sun.

Luke says the procedure shouldn't be dangerous, but her artist went too deep into the eyeball and caused her vision loss.

Luke's body is already covered with 200 tattoos, and she plans on more, although none of the extreme variety that caused her to go blind.

"I don't plan on getting any more body modifications that are extreme in that manner. So no more tongue splitting, no more eyeball tattooing."

