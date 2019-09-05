Woman jogging in cemetery dies after being struck by lightning

CINCINNATI - A woman jogging through a cemetery died after she was struck by lightning.

Danielle Brosious, 27, was killed Friday inside the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, WCPO reports.

Brosious and her mother were jogging with another woman when the lightning struck. The other women were not injured.

"She's just too good and it's just an accident that I can't blame anything on, and it's just terrible timing of the whole thing. It's just unfair." said Brosious's friend Coray Green.

Brosious married her husband Matt less than a year ago.

