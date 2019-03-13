Woman pulls gun on Domino's employees after they forgot chicken wings in her order

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A woman was arrested after pulling a gun on Domino's employees after they forgot to include chicken wings in her order.

Employees say Holly Webb, 59, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was angry about the missing chicken wings when the food was delivered to her home last Thursday, WCCO reports.

Webb drove to the Domino's location to complain when she pulled out a handgun. She allegedly fled when an employee called 911.

Police were able to locate Webb a short time later and took her into custody.

Webb originally claimed she left the gun in the glove compartment of her car, but changed her story when told there was surveillance video of the incident.

Webb was charged with one felony count of violent threats.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.