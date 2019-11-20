Woman smiles wide after arrest for husband's murder

FORT TOWSON, Okla. - A woman accused of her husband's murder posed for an eerie mugshot following her arrest Tuesday.

Shanda Johnson-Williams, 48, smiled wide while standing in front of the camera at the jail where she was brought after the arrest.

Johnson-Williams was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of her husband, Jamie Williams, in Fort Towson, Oklahoma.

Police found Jamie unconscious at the couple's home Sunday. He was later pronounced dead before he could be transported to the hospital, the New York Post reports.

