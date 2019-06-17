Woman upset over waiting fires Taser at McDonald's employee

DETROIT - A woman upset with the service at a McDonald's restaurant didn't file a complaint with management or leave an angry tweet.

She did much worse.

Police say the woman was so angry, she fired a Taser towards the employee at the restaurant at Wayne State University in Detroit.

The woman admitted to firing the stun gun on Thursday, according to the Detroit News, because her food was taking too long and the cashier was rude.

No one was injured during the incident as the Taser prong missed the employee and hit a wall.

Police removed the woman from the restaurant after she began yelling and refusing help from officers.

The woman could be charged with aggravated assault following a police investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.