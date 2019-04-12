Woman wears wedding dress to crash ex-boyfriend's nuptials

CHINA - A woman with a never-give-up attitude may have taken things a bit too far when she tried to stop her ex-boyfriend's wedding.

Just as the Chinese bride and groom were set to kiss to seal their union, the man's former lover showed up in her own wedding dress and tried to get the man to choose her... again.

In a desperate show of love, the scorned ex got down on her knees and yelled for the man to stop the ceremony and leave the woman at the alter.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the real bride was so upset she stormed out as her soon-to-be (or not) fiance chased after her. The two are said to be working on trying again, this time, no doubt, with security at the door.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.