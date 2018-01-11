Woman celebrates 112th birthday in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida woman celebrated her 112th birthday on Thursday.

In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt was president, Mount Vesuvius erupted and Isabel Castano was born.

There was quite a celebration Thursday at Ponce Plaza in Miami Beach as Castano donned a vibrant red dress and a sparkly crown to celebrate her big day with friends, caregivers and her son, Danilo.

"I'm very happy and very grateful," she said.

Castano has lived quite a life.

She was born in Colombia, where she founded a factory for medical ointments and creams. She married at 41 years old and had her son, Danilo.

Two years later, though, she suffered tremendous loss when her husband was kidnaped and she never saw him again. That's when Castano made the move to the U.S, living in various cities before calling Miami Beach her home for the last 20 years.

"I'm very proud of her and very proud of this country that has given us all that we have right now," Danilo Lugo Castano said. "She's feeling very well. She's feeling happy, and she is very conscious. It is incredible at her age that her mind is conscious."

As a tribute to Castano, Miami Beach declared Jan. 11 "Isabel Castano Lugo Day."

Living for so long takes more than just good genes. Castano said her secret to longevity is never looking back and trusting a higher power.

"I left everything behind to follow my God," she said.





