Woman uses machete to force ex-boyfriend to have sex

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A woman used a machete to force her ex-boyfriend to strip naked and have sex with her.

Police in Great Falls, Mont. say Samantha Mears, 19, broke into her ex's home when he wasn't home, and confronted him with the weapon when he returned.

The Smoking Gun reports Mears told the man to “get on the bed and remove his clothes.”

Mears then climbed on top of the unidentified ex-boyfriend and had sex. During the encounter, Mears bit the man on the arm and continued the engagement despite his protestations.

The man told police he feared for his safety due to Mears holding a machete. He was able to escape after secretly calling 911 and backing out of the bedroom.

Before he left the home, the man was able to take photos of Mears with the weapon in her hands and turned them over to police.

Mears was charged with aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon.

