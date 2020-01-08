Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital

Security forces and others walk past the wreckage of vehicles after a vehicle bomb attack on a security checkpoint located near the presidential palace, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

NAIROBI – A Somali official says a car bomb has killed three people and wounded six others at a checkpoint in the capital.

Salah Omar, a spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, says the blast occurred Wednesday as soldiers were conducting searches at a checkpoint.

He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets Somalia's capital.