66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

66ºF

World

Guaidó defies travel ban with trips to Colombia, Europe

Cody Weddle -- Colombia/Venezuela Correspondent

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Venezuela, Colombia, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump

MIAMI – Juan Guaidó is defying Venezuela’s travel ban with trips to Colombia, England, Belgium and Switzerland.

Guaidó, who the U.S. and about 50 other countries consider to be Venezuela’s legitimate president, was in Bogotá for meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a counter-terrorism conference on Monday and with Colombian President Iván Duque on Sunday.

Guaidó is planning to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which President Donald Trump will be attending on Tuesday despite the Senate’s historic impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the renewal of cooperation agreements with Cuba on Monday. Maduro, who has the backing of Russia and China, told a Washington Post reporter that he didn’t care about U.S. sanctions, according to a story published on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: