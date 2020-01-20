Guaidó defies travel ban with trips to Colombia, Europe

MIAMI – Juan Guaidó is defying Venezuela’s travel ban with trips to Colombia, England, Belgium and Switzerland.

Guaidó, who the U.S. and about 50 other countries consider to be Venezuela’s legitimate president, was in Bogotá for meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a counter-terrorism conference on Monday and with Colombian President Iván Duque on Sunday.

Honored to meet Interim President @JGuaido at the 3rd Counterterrorism Ministerial. His tireless efforts to restore democracy to #Venezuela are an inspiration. We are proud to support him and the people of Venezuela as they strive for a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/1vD4qq5KS7 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 20, 2020

Guaidó is planning to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which President Donald Trump will be attending on Tuesday despite the Senate’s historic impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the renewal of cooperation agreements with Cuba on Monday. Maduro, who has the backing of Russia and China, told a Washington Post reporter that he didn’t care about U.S. sanctions, according to a story published on Saturday.