S. Korea reports 161 new virus cases, bringing total to 763

Electric screens about precautions against the illness COVID-19 are seen in a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea's president said Sunday that he was putting his country on its highest alert for infectious diseases and ordered officials to take "unprecedented, powerful" steps to fight a soaring viral outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL – South Korea has reported 161 new cases of the new virus that has spread rapidly in the region surrounding its southwest city of Daegu, bringing its total number of cases to 763.

Officials on Monday also confirmed two more deaths of virus patients, bringing its death toll to seven.

South Korea’s president said Sunday that he was putting his country on its highest alert for infectious diseases, ordering officials to take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to stem the spread of the outbreak.

The coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness has infected tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.