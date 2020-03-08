Scores detained at women's rally in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz policemen detain an activist of the Femen women's rights movement at Victory Square during celebration of the International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

MOSCOW – Police in the capital of Kyrgyzstan have detained about 60 people after an unauthorized rally to mark International Women's Day was broken up by a group of men.

The disorder took place Sunday at a main square in Bishkek.

Demonstrators gathered for a rally to express support for women's and children's rights, but unidentified males barged into the gathering. Bishkek police said people from both sides were detained, but news reports said the detainees were primarily women.

The Akipress news agency cited lawyer Bakytbek Aftandil as saying those detained were released several hours later and that about 10 of them had been charged with resisting police, which carries a fine of 3000 soms ($70).