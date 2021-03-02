A big step forward for the cruise industry, as first ‘fully-vaccinated’ sailing set to depart this May

HAIFA, Israel – Royal Caribbean International’s brand new ship, the Odyssey of the Seas, is expected to set sail in May, with some new safety measures.

This would be the first time a cruise company would offer a “fully vaccinated” voyage, where both crew and guests over the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The global cruise line will begin sales to Israelis for 3 to 7 night vacations, to visit the Greek Isles of Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Athens, Greece and Limassol Cyprus, beginning on Tuesday, March 9.

Residents of Israel will be the first to explore the itineraries, roundtrip from Haifa, Israel. Israel has been extremely successful in its vaccination efforts.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s first cruises from Israel, guests and travel advisors can visit www.royalcaribbean.com/il.