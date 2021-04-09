Look in live: Mourning Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace

LONDON – Britain is mourning the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday.

Soon after the announcement of his death, people began to line up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official death notice that had been attached to the gate. The flag at the palace, the queen’s residence in London, was lowered to half-staff.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

